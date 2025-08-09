Odisha Nurse, About To Go Home For Raksha Bandhan, Found Dead In Hospital

An nurse was found dead inside the bathroom of a private hospital in Odisha's Bhubaneswar under mysterious circumstances, hours before she was to go home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

The woman, while on duty, was found dead with a needle inserted in the back of her hand. Her brother told NDTV that police suspected that she injected a substance through the needle and died. The family though alleged the hospital authorities have a role in his sister's death, questioning the two-hour-long delay in the family being informed after the woman's body was found.

"We were initially told that she was found unconscious in the bathroom. Now police are saying they found a a syringe in her hand which indicates suicide. I am unaware of any disturbance in her personal or professional life that could have led her to take such a drastic step," he said.

The nurse's brother said they had recently spoken over the phone and she was excited to go home in Ganjam district to celebrate Raksha Bandhan after her duty hours.

The police is investigating the death from several angles, including accidental death, health complications, relationships, workplace abuse, and family issues, among others. CCTV footage of the hospital is being examined and staff members are being questioned.

Police has been deployed at the hospital.

In a similar incident reported on May 30, a nurse was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Cuttack.

With inputs from Kumar Dev