Odisha Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving Bus, Stops Safely, Dies

The driver, P Sai Krishna (44), however, ensured the safety of over 30 passengers on board, as he brought the bus to a safe halt, despite severe pain in his chest, they said.

The bus was travelling from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh to Malkangiri (Representational)

The driver of a bus of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack while driving on the Koraput-Sunabeda stretch, police said.

The driver, P Sai Krishna (44), however, ensured the safety of over 30 passengers on board, as he brought the bus to a safe halt, despite severe pain in his chest, they said.

The bus was travelling from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh to Malkangiri in Odisha.

Krishna suffered a heart attack near Dumuriput on the Koraput-Sunabeda stretch, a police officer said.

After reaching Koraput, he was rushed to the SLN Medical College and Hospital, wherer doctors declared him dead.

An OSRTC official said the co-driver later took charge of the bus and safely transported the passengers to Malkangiri.

Krishna was posted at the OSRTC Vizianagaram depot. He is survived by wife and two sons.         

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

