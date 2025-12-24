Minor Raped, Murdered In Odisha, Locals Demolish Accused's House

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Odisha's Bhadrak district, triggering a massive outrage with locals demolishing the accused's house, police said on Wednesday.

Bhadrak Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rout said one accused person was arrested from Jagatsinghpur district.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati expressed deep anguish over the incident, and stressed the need for a thorough and impartial investigation and strict punishment for the culprits as per the law.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the next of family of the victim, and directed officials to ensure proper investigation and "strictest possible punishment" for the accused in accordance with the law.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Naveen Patnaik, strongly condemned the incident, saying it has shaken the civilised society to its core.

Opposition parties BJD and Congress separately called a six-hour Chandbali block bandh from 6 am on Thursday in protest against the incident.

The incident came to the fore when some people found the body of the minor near a bush in Baligaon in Chandbali police station area on Tuesday evening, another officer said.

The victim had gone to school on Tuesday morning and when she did not return in the afternoon, her family lodged a police complaint. Hours after a missing case was filed, locals found her body in a pool of blood.

BJD's Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray condemned the incident. Angry locals staged a protest in the Chandbali area, while BJD workers demonstrated outside the CM's official residence in Bhubaneswar.

The opposition party accused the BJP government of failing to contain incidents of sexual assaults on women and girls across the state.

As soon as the news about the incident spread, locals hit the streets on Tuesday night. The agitation intensified on Wednesday morning, with protesters blocking roads in at least three places in Chandbali. They also gheraoed the local police station.

When the accused was identified, enraged locals rushed into his house in Rampalli village and demolished it.

"Police arrested the prime accused within 24 hours of the incident," the SP said, adding he has been personally monitoring the case.

Heavy deployment of security forces has been made in the area, with the SP appealing to people not to take the law into their hands.

The governor, in an X post, said, "Hon'ble Governor of Odisha Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati expressed deep anguish over the tragic incident at Chandabali in Bhadrak district, conveying heartfelt condolences and praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul." He stressed the need for a thorough and impartial investigation, strict punishment for the culprits as per law, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family, the governor added.

The CMO, in an X post, said, "Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed profound grief over the unprecedented incident at Chandbali in Bhadrak district and offered prayers for the departed soul's eternal peace." "The Hon'ble Chief Minister has directed that the incident be properly investigated and the culprits be awarded the severest possible punishment in accordance with the law, while announcing assistance of 10 lakh rupees from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the next of kin of the victim," it added.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is also in charge of the Women and Child Development Department, said that strict action will be taken.

"The accused involved in the Chandbali case was swiftly arrested. The government is working to prevent such heinous crimes. Social awareness must also be created," she said.

Law Minister Pritihiviraj Harichandan said that police have been given a free hand to take stringent action regarding crimes against women.

"Under the BJP government, accused in such cases are arrested within 48-72 hours. No accused is able to escape arrest. We have full faith that the police will do justice in the Chandbali incident as well," he said.

DIG, eastern range, Pinak Mishra said that a team of doctors are conducting a post-mortem examination and a scientific team is collecting evidence. "We will take the case to its logical conclusion," he said.

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik, in an X post, said, "It is utterly heinous. It has shaken civilised society to its core. The increasing incidents of such crimes in Odisha, along with the government's utter inaction, have left everyone shaken and terrified." He claimed that the image of Odisha, once renowned for women's safety and strong law and order, is now being tarnished before the entire world.

"While women's safety in the state has deteriorated, the BJP government's indifference is astonishing everyone. Why is the government dragging its feet in taking exemplary steps to ensure a safe environment for all? How many more innocent lives must be lost before the government wakes up? Odisha's mothers and sisters want safety, not the empty fireworks of the double-engine government's false promises," the BJD president said.

Before the situation worsens further, the government must step forward proactively and strictly enforce security measures, he said.

Odisha Congress leaders, at a press conference, strongly criticised the BJP government over crimes against women and asked the saffron party's state president Manmohan Samal to issue a statement on the Chandbali incident.

Samal was the BJP's candidate in Chandbali assembly segment in the 2024 elections.

