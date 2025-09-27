Long Delay, 30,000 Had Gathered: What We Know About Stampede At Vijay's Rally

Vijay, who is the president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was supposed to reach Karur around noon on Saturday, but was delayed by at least six hours.

By the time Vijay arrived, the crowd had already become very large and several people began fainting because of the overcrowding and the heat.

Taking note of this, the actor-politician stopped his speech and began throwing water bottles from the custom-built campaign bus.

Officials said a stampede was triggered after a section of the supporters and fans who had gathered fell while trying to get close to the actor's bus