Long Delay, 30,000 Had Gathered: What We Know About Stampede At Vijay's Rally

The stampede broke out at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian has also rushed to Karur.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed that assistance be provided on a war footing.

Here's What We Know So Far

  1. Vijay, who is the president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was supposed to reach Karur around noon on Saturday, but was delayed by at least six hours.

  2. By the time Vijay arrived, the crowd had already become very large and several people began fainting because of the overcrowding and the heat.

  3. Taking note of this, the actor-politician stopped his speech and began throwing water bottles from the custom-built campaign bus. 

  4. Officials said a stampede was triggered after a section of the supporters and fans who had gathered fell while trying to get close to the actor's bus

  5. Ambulances also found it difficult to make their way through the crowd and take patients to hospitals.
     


