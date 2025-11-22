Actor Vijay To Hold Outreach Programme, First After Karur Stampede Tragedy

Actor-turned-politician Vijay will on Sunday hold a people outreach programme, the first after a stampede at his September 27 rally in Karur killed 41 people.

The programme will be held in Kanchipuram district and has been planned as an indoor meeting at a private college. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has announced that only 2,000 attendees from Kanchipuram district will be allowed inside, and entry will be permitted strictly through QR-code passes.

Ahead of the event, TVK district functionaries have sought police protection and submitted a petition to the Kanchipuram District Superintendent of Police office.

According to TVK sources, training sessions for the party's security force wing have been underway at the same private college for the past few days, conducted with the assistance of retired police officials. “Vijay will meet party cadre and locals and is expected to address several pressing issues. All arrangements are ready,” the sources told NDTV.

Earlier, the TVK had applied for permission to hold a mega rally in Salem on December 4, but police denied approval citing a local event scheduled for the same day and asked the party to resubmit with revised crowd estimates and a different date.

With state elections only months away, the TVK is keen to fast-track Vijay's outreach programmes. Without waiting for the SOP and rally permission, the party is now opting for indoor meetings as an alternative to ensure Vijay engagement with the public, which was halted after Karur tragedy.