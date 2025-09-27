'Deliberate Mobilisation Of Crowds': DMK's Big Charge At Vijay Over Stampede

The visuals of the parents holding on to their children are "so, so disturbing", said DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai as 31 people are feared dead in a crowd crush at TVK chief Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur district.

"This is unbelievable. The tragedy that has unfolded, you can't believe that three children have died and the way the parents of the three children are condoling their death, the visuals are so, so disturbing," Mr Annadurai told NDTV.

The DMK leader blamed the actor-turned politician Vijay for the tragedy, claiming that the people were made to wait for hours under the hot sun.

"We see the problem is this. This is a deliberate ploy made by the organisers of this event. Vijay made it very clear that it was supposed to start at 8:45 am. At the first instance, they did not start at 8:45. They waited for almost six hours. They were all there. Why did they do this? They did this so that there will be mobilisation of crowds. This is a cheap ploy organised by those organisers and that is the reason there is criminal negligence," said the DMK leader.

"Whoever is responsible has to be arrested. And Mr Vijay is culpable. He cannot escape culpability," the DMK leader insisted.

Police sources told NDTV that the stampede was triggered after a fall by crowds at a point where large numbers had surged forward. A senior officer estimated that "at least 30,000 people had gathered" at the venue, where Vijay was scheduled to speak after his earlier rally in Namakkal. His arrival, however, was delayed by more than six hours, by which time the crowds had swelled uncontrollably.

"You (Vijay) are not even willing to follow the rules, and you want to become the chief minister. What a shame," said the DMK leader.

This is not the first time Vijay's rallies have come under scrutiny.

Vijay's debut rally in Trichy earlier this month saw massive crowds escorting his convoy from the airport to the venue, turning a 20-minute ride into a six-hour traffic jam that brought the city to a halt.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to X to express shock over the tragedy.

"Reports from Karur saddening. I have ordered urgent treatment for those fainted, instructed the Health Minister, Collector and former minister Senthil Balaji. ADGP has been tasked to restore normalcy. Minister Anbil Mahesh has been directed to extend help on a war footing. I appeal to the public to cooperate with police," he posted.

Vijay has been touring across the state and will cover all 38 districts via public meetings. Events during the tour will be mostly held on Saturdays. Only one programme is scheduled on a Sunday.

"He's an actor that is the reason why people were waiting and he took advantage. He wanted to milk them politically and see this is what has happened and Mr Vijay has to take responsibility. Mr Vijay is culpable," the DMK leader asserted.

After MGR and Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu has not seen actors turning successful enough to become chief ministers - including iconic names like Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, Sarathkumar and Kamal Haasan. Superstar Rajinikanth too had to opt out of politics altogether.

However, Vijay's team insists his case is different. Unlike others, he is making his electoral plunge at the peak of his acting career, banking on his current mass appeal to convert his popularity into votes.

