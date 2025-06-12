One In Every Four Indians Is Skinny Fat. How Can You Lose Weight If You're One?

You might fit into a pair of jeans labelled 'medium' or have a BMI that falls in the 'normal' range and yet struggle with belly flab, feel sluggish, or lack toned muscles. If that sounds familiar, you're likely dealing with what's known as a skinny fat body type.

It's a term that has become increasingly relevant in the world of health and fitness, especially on social media.

A recent survey, released in March 2025 by the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), found that 28% of Indians (1 out of every 4) with a normal BMI also had excess body fat. It is also known as "thin-fat" or "metabolically unhealthy non-obese".

What Is A Skinny Fat Body Type?

According to Kanikka Malhotra, Clinical Dietician and Consultant Nutritionist, "People who appear skinny or have a normal BMI but have reduced muscle mass and a larger percentage of body fat are referred to by this term. You may be able to wear smaller clothing, but your body composition isn't as healthy as it appears."

Around 28 per cent of Indians are skinny fat. Photo: Unsplash

Dr Rakesh Durkhure, Head, General, MI and Bariatric Surgery (Unit IV), Artemis Hospitals, breaks it down further. "This happens when there isn't much muscle mass underneath, even though the body weight is normal. Most of the time, it's because of bad eating habits, not working out enough - especially strength training - and sitting too much," he says.

Kushal Pal Singh, Fitness and Performance Expert, Anytime Fitness, a 24 hour health and fitness clubs, adds that skinny fat individuals usually carry excess fat around the abdomen (think beer belly) while having low muscle tone, making their bodies appear soft and flabby despite being lean.

How To Figure Out If You're Skinny Fat

The problem with skinny fat is that it might be difficult to figure out if you've a skinny fat body type. Here are some signs that might indicate you're skinny fat, as highlighted by the experts:

You have a normal BMI but little to no muscle definition (A normal BMI range for adults is between 18.5 and 24.9 kg/m²)

Your body feels soft or flabby, especially in the belly, hips or thighs

You don't strength train or eat enough protein

You feel fatigued easily during workouts

Your waist circumference is high despite a low body weight

To be sure, Singh recommends tests such as a bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), or a DEXA scan (Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry), which can determine your body fat percentage and muscle mass accurately.

"Waist circumference (WHR) can also give you an indication of abdominal fat," he adds.

Why Being Skinny Fat Is Dangerous For Your Health

Looking slim doesn't always mean you're healthy. In fact, the skinny fat body type can hide serious internal issues, according to experts.

Malhotra says, "Skinny fat is a risk for your health. Additional body fat and less than enough muscle on your body might increase your risk of various diseases." Such as:

Type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance

Heart disease & high cholesterol

High BP

Fatty liver disease

The main culprit? Visceral fat - the kind that surrounds your organs. It often goes unnoticed but causes inflammation and metabolic disruption.

How To Lose Weight If You're Skinny Fat: A Complete Guide

Losing weight when you're skinny fat is less about reducing kilos on the scale and more about changing your body composition. And that's all about decreasing fat and increasing lean muscle. Here's what experts have to say:

1. Prioritise Strength Training Over Endless Cardio

Dr Durkhure says, "Strength training should be your top priority, 3-5 times a week. Do resistance exercises like squats, deadlifts, push-ups, and weightlifting."

Malhotra agrees, also asks to:

Lift weights 3-4 times a week

Target all major muscle groups: legs, back, chest, arms and core

Use progressive overload - gradually increase the weight or resistance

Experts suggest to lose weight strength training should be your top priority. Photo: Unsplash

Don't worry about bulking up. As Malhotra explains, "Building muscle will take a long to be visible and will make you overall leaner."

2. Be Strategic About Cardio

While cardio must have a place in your workout schedule, too much of it can burn muscle instead of fat. Singh recommends:

Do cardio 2-3 times a week

Choose moderate-intensity activities such as brisk walking, swimming or cycling

Include 1-2 short HIIT () sessions weekly

Avoid long-duration endurance cardio which can erode muscle mass

3. Eat Smart

Nutrition is the cornerstone of transforming a skinny fat physique. Experts stress the importance of a protein-rich diet. This includes 1.2 to 2 grams per kg of body weight, depending on training intensity. Remember to add:

Lean protein: Chicken, fish, tofu, eggs, Greek yoghurt

Whole foods: Fruits, vegetables, whole grains

Healthy fats: Nuts, seeds, avocado, olive oil

Legumes and beans: Great for fibre and protein

Avocados are a nutritional powerhouse, rich in healthy fats, fiber, and various vitamins and minerals Photo: Unsplash

Experts also advise to avoid sugary drinks, deep-fried items, packaged snacks and refined carbs such as white bread and sugary cereals.

"Begin with a calorie-restricted diet that creates a moderate deficit, but don't go too extreme - otherwise, you'll risk losing muscle," Singh adds.

4. Track Your Real Progress

If you're skinny fat, your weight alone is a poor measure of progress. Malhotra advises:

Use body measurements (waist, hips, arms)

Take progress photos monthly

Get periodic body composition tests

Focus on non-scale victories: Are you lifting heavier? Do you have more energy? Do your clothes fit better?

5. Build Lifestyle Habits

A ripped body isn't built in the gym alone. It's the small daily habits that compound over time. Experts suggest:

Getting 7-9 hours of sleep per night for muscle recovery

Hydrating yourself, as it aids in fat loss and muscle function

Try to manage stress, as it the root cause of major problems, through yoga, walking or journaling - stress can elevate the cortisol hormone, which encourages fat storage.

Bottomline

With the right approach - combining weights, the right food, and patience - you can build a leaner, stronger, and healthier body, even if you're skinny fat.