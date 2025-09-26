Rakul Preet Singh On Her Power Hour: "<i>Fitness Is My Coffee For The Day</i>"

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the fittest actors in the Bollywood industry. For the actor, fitness is not just a choice but a way of life. In a recent interaction with Mashable, Rakul Preet Singh revealed her fitness secrets and how she sticks to her schedule.

Fitness As A Way of Life

Rakul Preet Singh believes fitness is not just a choice but a way of life. Her day begins with movement - she makes sure to get at least an hour of physical activity, no matter where she is. For the actor, working out is a form of meditation she can't live without. "If I don't sweat it out, I just don't feel like myself," she told Soha Ali Khan during the interview.

While she makes sure to squeeze in her gym workout within her busy schedule, when the gym is not accessible she does bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, plunges, trekking, or playing a sport.

Warm-Up Is Important

Rakul says warm-ups are an extremely important part of fitness, but that wasn't always the case. She admits to skipping warm-ups in her 20s, but that changed after a back injury left her bedridden for a month.

"Once you hit 30, you realise warm-ups are essential," she shares. Rakul also shares that she focuses on correct posture, pelvic stability, and form, ensuring she prevents long-term strain and injury.

She also mentions that she trains 5-6 times a week and closely monitors her progress with her watch, tracking calories, steps, heart rate, and sleep quality.

Rakul Preet Singh's Diet

Rakul follows a clean, healthy diet but believes in balance. She allows herself a weekly cheat meal on Sundays, indulging in a mix of pizza, pasta, and dessert.

Depending on her training, she may work out on an empty stomach for cardio but fuels up before strength sessions. Her post-workout meals include eggs with a thin roti or a quick vegan protein smoothie with almond butter and banana.

For Rakul Preet, her fitness routine serves as a mental reset, her coffee for the day - her "power hour". For her, fitness is about strength, balance, and clarity - a lifestyle that fuels her body, mind, and soul.