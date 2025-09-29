Want Some Fitness Inspiration? Try Shilpa Shetty's "Hip Mobility" Challenge

Shilpa Shetty's unwavering dedication to fitness is nothing new for her fans. The actress often shares videos of her indulging in yoga and gym sessions on her social media. This time she has shared a challenge that will make her fans test their hip mobility.

Shilpa Shetty's Hip Mobility Challenge

In her latest Monday Motivation post on Instagram, Shilpa took on a hip mobility challenge. The actress sat on a yoga mat with her right leg folded in front of her and her left leg behind her hip.

In the next move, she brings her left leg in front and uses her other leg to sit on her left knee without using her hands. Then, she returns to her previous position, places her left leg behind her hip, and repeats the movement a second time. Looking at the camera, Shilpa asks, "I did it. Can you?"

The side note read, "Time for a hip reality check. Challenge thrown at you: Can you ace this hip mobility challenge? If you're able to do this easily, it means you have good hip mobility and flexibility."

Shilpa Shetty Hums Her Way To Fitness With Bhramari Breathing

A few days ago, Shilpa Shetty shared another fun fitness video on Instagram. This time, she was seen "humming" her way to health. The actress performed Bhramari breathing, which is a type of Pranayama.

In the video, Shilpa said, "Close your ears, your eyes, and shut yourself from the outside world. Look within, touch your tongue to your upper palate, take a deep breath in, and make the humming sound."

Explaining the benefits of the exercise, she added, "It is one of the most powerful Pranayama. It helps release neurotransmitters which regulate emotions, reduce anxiety, alleviate depression, and even help people with Alzheimer's disease (the most common form of dementia, a progressive brain disorder that gradually destroys memory, thinking skills, and the ability to carry out daily tasks)."

"It also helps in the production of nitric oxide and increases the flow of oxygen to the brain. It can help improve blood circulation, regulate blood pressure levels, and reduce inflammation, which can help people suffering from arthritis," Shilpa concluded.

Shilpa Shetty's fitness videos are indeed inspiring her fan. So, its time for you to grab that mat and start moving.