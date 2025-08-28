"1001 Ladoos In 11 Hours": Bharti Singh Cancels Team's Day Off To Prepare Sweets For Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations turned extra special for comedian Bharti Singh this year as she decided to prepare 1001 ladoos for Lord Ganesha. What began as a heartfelt wish soon turned into a day-long marathon of cooking, laughter, and teamwork, all captured in her latest vlog.

What's Happening

In the video, Bharti revealed that it was her husband, Haarsh Limbachiya, who motivated her to take up the challenge. The couple reached their office at 2 pm and immediately got to work, joined by their staff and close ones. For nearly 11 hours, the team toiled away to complete the task.

The vlog showed Bharti mixing ingredients without any strict measurements, joking that she was leaving it to God to make the ladoos perfect. Haarsh was spotted grating coconuts, but not without being teased by Bharti for his limited contribution. Haarsh, in return, quipped that she was more focused on vlogging than the ladoos.

Adding to the fun, Bharti also made an oversized modak for Bappa and shared light-hearted moments with her exhausted team. At one point, a staff member even pretended to escape through the balcony, prompting Bharti to joke, "He is trying to escape but they can't escape till the time they make ladoos".

Later, Bharti admitted, "It wasn't as easy as I thought it would be. Had to prepare 1001 ladoos for Ganesh Chaturthi." The task, which started in the afternoon, stretched late into the night. Finally, by 1 am, the team not only met their target but even surpassed it.

Background

For Bharti, the festival became an occasion to bring together her family, friends, and staff in an act of devotion and community spirit.

What stood out was the collective effort behind the achievement. From her nanny and cook to drivers, office staff, everyone pitched in on their day off. Bharti acknowledged their contribution, saying, "If the office team wouldn't have been here, this was not possible. Today is their off day but they have taken out 2-3 hours to prepare this."

Bharti Singh, along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, runs a thriving YouTube channel where the duo creates a variety of content. Their videos span across cooking experiments, entertaining challenges, and everyday vlogs, all presented with their signature dose of humor that keeps viewers engaged.