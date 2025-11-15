<i>Tere Ishk Mein</i> Trailer: Violent Lover Dhanush Burns Down Delhi For Kriti Sanon

The trailer of Tere Ishk Mein is out. The romantic drama, directed by Aanand L Rai, features Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

The trailer begins with a man introducing Shiv (Dhanush) as a Flight Lieutenant.

In the next frame, Kriti Sanon's character Mukti, visibly distressed, tells him, "Still aggressive, still hungry. You love this image of yours, don't you?"

As Shiv breaks down, the story transitions into a flashback, moving to their college years.

A fight breaks out, prompting Mukti to shout, "Stop it!" This moment signals the start of their relationship.

Dhanush then says, "If a girl this gorgeous raises her hand, it deserves to land on somebody's cheek."

Kriti's character responds with the familiar romantic ideal: "I could turn you into a nice, non-violent kind of guy."

But Shiv cautions her, saying, "Why are you bent on ruining a young man's life, madam? If I fall in love, I'll burn down Delhi."

As the trailer progresses, Rai overlays a montage with Kriti Sanon's narration: "Girls dream of finding their prince charming. Even in love, they try to stay logical." She adds, "And I didn't know how to explain that to him."

Soon, the tone shifts. After Mukti's line, "Let's quickly get married," the trailer cuts to her saying, "I know the psychology of guys like him. When they see a girl in her wedding dress, they leave."

The visuals spiral into violence, showing a wounded and enraged Shiv setting fire to what looks like a wedding venue as he reiterates, "I told you-if I fall in love, I will burn down the city of Delhi!" He even storms into her haldi ceremony.

The trailer then highlights Shiv's ferocity. Dhanush is heard saying, "You will die, Pandit. Love will only lead you to death, not salvation." He continues, "Don't chase mukti. Burn in your love so fiercely that she falls at your feet and begs: Please accept me."

In the final moments, Shiv shouts, "I am done with this bloody love! I just want to fight now." The trailer closes with quick glimpses of him in his Flight Lieutenant avatar, leaving the storyline deliberately unresolved.

Background

Tere Ishk Mein is backed by T-Series and Colour Yellow, with music by AR Rahman. The film is scheduled to release on November 28 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

This film reunites Rai and Dhanush for the third time after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.

