Uorfi Javed Shares Shocking Details Of "Rape And Death Threats" After <i>The Traitors</i> Season 1, Later Deletes Post

Actor and influencer Uorfi Javed posted a reel earlier today sharing some serious death and rape threats that she received after winning The Traitors season 1. The post, which has now been deleted, was only part of the many abuses she said she has been dealing with.

The Post

Uorfi Javed wrote, "I've been subjected to the harshest trolling, abuses, rape threats, death threats. When I say harshest, I mean it. This is not even 1% of it. Random people got hold of my number and used to call me and abuse me. I've even gotten rape threats and death threats on my number (sic)."

She added, "I kid you not, even this is not even 1%. These are actually the most decent ones. This is not just me, by the way. This is the reality of women on social media platforms. Abusing them, rape threats and death threats are a norm (sic)."

Instagram/Uorfi Javed

Soon her comments section was flooded with people appreciating her resilience, while some advised her not to let such trolls affect her.

About The Traitors

An Indian adaptation of the smash-hit global phenomenon that has won BAFTAs and Emmys and broken friendships in over 30 countries is now landing in India. Hosted by the ever-charismatic Karan Johar, this cutthroat game, The Traitors, promised dhokha, sass, suspense and mind games like never before.

It was released on Prime Video in June 2025.

Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther were the winners of The Traitors season 1. They were termed 'innocents' after they voted out the traitors - comedians Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha. They took home a split cash prize of Rs 70.5 lakh.

However, Uorfi Javed fell victim to severe backlash, examples of which she shared earlier before taking down the post.

Set in a palace in Suryagarh, Rajasthan, the participants in The Traitors season 1 included Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala and Uorfi Javed.

Following an overwhelming response to the first season of The Traitors, the makers have already announced season two of the show, which will again be hosted by Karan Johar.

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