Harshad Chopda Meme Fest: From TV Heartthrob To Troll King On <i>Lock Upp 2</i>

Harshad Chopda is not your typical TV heartthrob. He usually stays away from the limelight, and his personal life rarely makes it to the tabloids. But all of that changed when he became part of Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, season 2.

Diehard fans are now seeing a very different side of one of television's favourites, and it has inevitably turned into a meme fest breaking the internet.

A quick rewind to how he earned the title above - Harshad Chopda made his television debut in 2006 as Karan Srivastav in Zee TV's drama Mamta. His breakthrough came later that year when he joined the military youth drama Left Right Left as Cadet Ali Baig on Sab TV.

Over the years, it's his intense romantic roles and strong screen presence that have garnered him a massive fandom. Be it the deeply layered Aditya Hooda in Bepannah (2018), the charming Rishabh Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 (2025), or the ultimate romantic hero Prem Juneja in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008-2010), he has steadily made his mark.

Now, two decades into the industry, he is opening up like never before in his first reality show - Lock Upp 2. With dramas, controversies, and secrets fuelling the buzz, Harshad Chopda has become a major talking point on social media just three weeks into the show.

The Lock Upp Mania

Harshad Chopda has come across as the quintessential broken man since the reality show began. He started by revealing one of his biggest personal secrets - that he was cheated on by his girlfriend in 2010 with his best friend. This led to deep trust issues and his retreat from the public gaze.

Another disturbing revelation came during a bottom-three elimination challenge, when he confessed that he tried to harm himself at the age of 23. He cut his arms, saying he still carries those scars, both visible and emotional. It was the result of a painful breakup, and though he instantly regretted the act, he promised never to resort to it again.

While this drew sympathy for his struggles, his behaviour inside the jail has sparked a frenzy online, with many claiming he is in "acting mode" even here - fuelling yet another meme fest.

Who Is Harshad Chopda, For Real?

In three weeks on Lock Upp, most of Harshad Chopda's actions have been heavily criticised.

The biggest accusation is that he is being overly dramatic for his good friend and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain co-star Shivangi Joshi. Rumours inside and outside the show suggest they are in love, a claim both have consistently denied.

Harshad and Shivangi maintain they are close friends who find comfort in each other, but his overprotectiveness and dramatic outbursts whenever Shivangi is targeted suggest otherwise. He has even been labelled a "caretaker," a title he strongly rejects.

Several videos of Harshad and Shivangi have gone viral, with fans joking that their 'Star Plus' serial never ended.

However, there are still many fans who have been defending Harshad Chopda too.

Beyond this, Harshad has faced backlash for homophobic remarks and aggressive behaviour, with viewers demanding his elimination.

He was also called homophobic after a conversation with Shreya Kalra about who falls into that category. He explained that he doesn't actively hate them but admitted he sometimes feels "scared." Social media was divided - some felt his words were taken out of context, while others found them insensitive and offensive.

Given his massive television fanbase, Lock Upp has exposed more of his real personality. As he keeps reiterating on the show, "This is me." Right now, there are two camps - one defending him, the other criticising him.

One incident involved actor Dheeraj Dhooper during a task opposite Shivangi Joshi. After an argument between Shivangi and Shreya Kalra, Harshad intervened. His interference was irritating enough, but what drew severe criticism was when he flipped the bird at Shreya Kalra - an obscene gesture that was widely condemned.

While some made memes out of it.

His overdramatic reactions with other contestants, such as Varun, have also been criticised. After Harshad's confession about being cheated on, Varun joked about it in the next episode. Though Varun apologised, Harshad slammed the table in anger, which many viewers dismissed as an act. Not just this, but he has been having a tiff with Varun on and off.

While some instances have gotten him a lot of backlash, some viewers are simply busy rolling out on memes.

Have a look here:

Positive, negative, or somewhere in between, his reactions coupled with these incidents have sparked a meme fest and a sea of reactions across social media. The coming weeks will reveal where this journey leads, but for now, Harshad Chopda is the moment - breaking the internet.

ALSO READ | "The Scars Are Still There": Harshad Chopda Reveals He Tried To Harm Himself After Girlfriend Cheated On Him