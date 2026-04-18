<i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Biggest Opener Since <i>Sooryavanshi</i>

Akshay Kumar's latest release, Bhooth Bangla, opened to a strong start.

What's Happening

It registered a strong jump in collections on Friday after its preview release earlier in the week.

The horror-comedy earned Rs 12.15 crore from 12,386 shows, reflecting a sharp 250% rise compared to its April 16 preview collection of Rs 3.50 crore.

With this surge, the film's total India gross has reached Rs 18.90 crore, while the net domestic collection stands at Rs 15.75 crore. Globally, Bhooth Bangla has collected Rs 23.90 crore so far.

Background

Despite the encouraging growth, the film's opening performance presents a mixed trend when placed alongside Akshay Kumar's recent projects.

His courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 had opened at Rs 12.5 crore, while Housefull 5 recorded a significantly higher opening of around Rs 24 crore.

Meanwhile, Kesari Chapter 2 had a comparatively lower start at Rs 7.76 crore. The film becomes his biggest opener since Sooryavanshi, which collected approximately Rs 26.29 crore nett.

Within the horror-comedy genre, Bhooth Bangla trails behind several recent titles. Thamma opened at Rs 24 crore last year, while Stree 2 set a massive benchmark with Rs 51.8 crore on day one.

The film also falls short of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 14.11 crore opening) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Rs 35.5 crore opening).

At the box office, the film is also facing competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, which continues to maintain a steady run even after a month in theatres.

On its 30th day, the spy thriller collected around Rs 2.70 crore, taking its total nett collection to Rs 1,105.82 crore.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar after a series of popular collaborations, including Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010).

The film features an ensemble cast comprising Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Jisshu Sengupta.

It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, in association with Cape of Good Films, and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

Earlier, Priyadarshan addressed speculation that a song from Bhooth Bangla had similarities with a track from Satyajit Ray's 1969 film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne.

Clarifying the matter, he said, "The lyricist has written those (words), and that is why we were so confident. There's nothing wrong in it because our film is Bhooth Bangla. You should also understand there is another film called Bhoot Bangla before, which is with Mehmood and R D Burman. So naturally, that title is repeated now. These things get repeated. Of course, as I've already told you, I respect Satyajit Ray like god of Indian cinema," he added.