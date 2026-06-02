What <i>Kala Hiran</i> Director Told NDTV Before Salman Khan's Legal Notice: "No One Can Stop Us"

The controversy around Kala Hiran is intensifying after Salman Khan's legal team sent a notice to the makers, seeking to halt the film's release and promotions. While the film's title and poster have sparked speculation about its connection to Salman Khan and the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, the makers maintain that Kala Hiran is a feature film inspired by publicly known events.

Before the legal notice was sent the filmmaker Bharat Shrinate spoke to NDTV regarding the film and the permissions taken.

Shrinate, however, remained guarded when asked whether he had taken permission from Salman Khan or any related party before making the film.

"I would not like to reveal from whom we took permission. Freedom of expression belongs to everyone. I don't think permission is needed for a case like this. There was a conviction in this matter, and it is a publicly known case," he said.

The director appeared unfazed by any legal challenge and said his legal team was fully prepared for any action.

"This case had such strong lawyers that Salman Khan could not escape conviction. We have a letter through a person connected to the case, based on which we made this film. Our lawyers are ready in the Supreme Court, High Court and everywhere else. No one can stop us," Shrinate told NDTV.

The film has drawn attention because of its poster and lead character, which many viewers believe resemble Salman Khan. However, Shrinate denied directly portraying the superstar.

"I am not saying this is Salman Khan. I am showing the incident that took place in 1998. If someone sees himself in it, that is a different matter," he said.

According to Shrinate, the film features actor Kashif Iqbal Khan as Ayaan Khan, the central character in the story.

"The poster features our actor Kashif Iqbal Khan, who plays Ayaan Khan. He may resemble Salman Khan, but he is a good actor," the filmmaker added.

Shrinate also opened up about what motivated him to tell this story. He said the inspiration came during his travels in Rajasthan while working on Udaipur Files, where he spent time understanding the Bishnoi community and their connection with wildlife.

"I learned about the Bishnoi community, their culture and their values. For them, a deer is not just an animal. A deer fawn is treated like a child and even breastfed by mothers. This was not an ordinary killing for them, it was like losing a family member," he said.

Shrinate further claimed that the film explores the roots of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's animosity toward Salman Khan.

"This film will help people understand why Lawrence Bishnoi hates Salman Khan. The reason goes back to the blackbuck case. That is why I made it as a courtroom drama," he said.

Clarifying speculation about Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement, Shrinate said he has never spoken to the jailed gangster.

"He is in jail. Why would I need to speak to him? Everything about him is already in the public domain and I am only depicting that," he said.

While Shrinate confirmed that people linked to the hunting incident may appear in the film, he remained tight-lipped about further details, saying audiences should wait for the teaser.

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