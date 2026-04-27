<i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar Film Is Solid With Rs 113.40 Crore In India Amid <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Mania

Akshay Kumar's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla retains its hold at the box office as the film entered the ₹100 crore club in India over the weekend. After 10 days, the film's collections stand at ₹113.40 crore (net) in India and ₹179.48 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, after 39 days, Dhurandhar 2 saw a significant jump on its sixth Sunday, minting ₹3.40 crore across all languages. The India net collections of the film stand at ₹1,130.59 crore so far.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On Day 10, Bhooth Bangla collected a net of ₹12.50 crore across 9,498 shows, as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹134.98 crore and total India net collections to ₹113.40 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹3.00 crore on Day 10, taking its total overseas gross to ₹44.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹179.48 crore.

On Day 39, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected a net of ₹3.40 crore across 2,988 shows, as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹1,353.27 crore and total India net collections to ₹1,130.59 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.50 crore on Day 39, taking its total overseas gross to ₹424.25 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹1,777.52 crore, per sacnilk

About Bhooth Bangla

From paid previews, the film minted ₹3.75 crore.

The film marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaboration after 14 years.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the late actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 has minted ₹1,758.96 crore worldwide, pushing the franchise total (with the first film) to ₹3,019.35 crore and cementing its position as the first Indian franchise to cross the ₹3,000 crore mark. (For context, the Baahubali franchise stands at ₹2,438 crore and Pushpa at ₹2,092.20 crore, as per Sacnilk.)

The film has also become the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from Gulf countries or China.

The film is eyeing the title of the highest-grossing Indian film (net), aiming to beat Pushpa 2.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in Dhurandhar 2, which released in theatres on March 19.