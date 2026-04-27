India's Biggest Sex Symbol Was Married To Abusive Man At 14, Died Penniless At 35

Silk Smitha remains one of the most talked-about figures in Indian cinema. Rising from extreme poverty to become a defining face of South Indian films in the 1980s and early 1990s, her journey continues to fascinate audiences decades later. Her life also inspired the Hindi film The Dirty Picture, starring Vidya Balan.

Early Life Marked By Hardship

Born as Vadlapati Vijayalakshmi in a small village in Andhra Pradesh, Silk Smitha's early life was shaped by poverty. She had to leave school at just 10 years old while studying in Class 4 due to financial constraints.

At the age of 14, she was married off to an older man without her consent. She faced abuse in her marital home. After enduring it for nearly two years, she chose to walk away from the marriage and start life on her own.

Struggles Before Joining Cinema

After leaving her marriage, Smitha moved to the city with support from her aunt. To survive, she worked as a domestic help and later as a touch-up artist on film sets.

Her presence on sets gradually opened doors. She began appearing as an extra in films, taking on small, often uncredited roles while trying to find her footing in the industry.

Entry Into Films

Filmmaker Vinu Chakravarthy is widely credited with discovering her. According to reports, he noticed her at a flour mill near AVM Studios in Chennai and decided to mentor her. With training in acting, dance, and etiquette, she began preparing for a career in films.

Her first major opportunity came with Inaye Thedi, directed by Antony Eastman. However, the film's delayed release meant she appeared in several other Malayalam films before gaining recognition.

Rise To Fame With Vandichakkaram

Her breakthrough came with the 1980 Tamil film Vandichakkaram. Playing a bold and glamorous character named "Silk," she made a strong impact, and the name became her identity.

Despite the success, the role shaped how the industry viewed her.

In an old interview, she reflected on being typecast, "Well, actually I wanted to become a character actress like Savithri, Sujta and Saritha. But in my second film 'Vandichakram' (her first film in Tamil), I was put in a glamour role. It was in that film that I played the character called 'Silk' Smitha..... (Laughs). It was actually a very good role and people liked my performance. It led to more and more glamour roles. I cannot afford to displease my producers and directors so I continue to accept them. But my ambition remains the same."

Becoming A Pan-South Sensation

Following her breakthrough, Silk Smitha quickly became one of the most sought-after performers in South Indian cinema. She appeared in over 450 films across multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Her popularity was so significant that filmmakers and distributors often insisted on her presence in projects. She also worked alongside major stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Mohanlal.

In 1983 alone, she reportedly appeared in 44 films, highlighting the peak of her demand.

Fame, Wealth, And Industry Pressures

At the height of her career, Silk Smitha commanded significant fees, reportedly earning around Rs 50,000 per dance sequence, a substantial amount at the time. On some days, she worked on multiple projects, often earning more than leading actresses.

However, success also brought challenges.

In another interview, she spoke about facing jealousy within the industry, "My career has been short. Just about 4 years and in this time I have acted over 200 films. Naturally, there must be several people who are jealous of my success. I think it is such people who are behind all this malicious propaganda. They're trying to damage my reputation."

Personal Struggles

By the late 1990s, her career began to slow down. Increased competition and scheduling challenges affected her work opportunities. At the same time, she reportedly faced financial difficulties after investing in film productions that failed at the box office.

Reports suggest she lost a significant portion of her wealth, adding to her personal struggles during this phase.

Mysterious Death

On September 23, 1996, Silk Smitha was found dead at her residence. Her death was reported as a suicide, but the circumstances surrounding it remain unclear.

The night before her death, she reportedly tried reaching out to friends, including Anuradha and actor Ravichandran, but was unable to connect with them. The next morning, she was found dead.

A handwritten note was recovered, which read, "Only I know how hard I worked to become an actress. No one loved me. Everyone would exploit my work."

She was 35.

