David Dhawan Sums Up <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Star Rakesh Bedi's Success: <i>"Teri Chaal</i> Change <i>Ho Gayi</i>"

Rakesh Bedi's popularity is at an all-time high after the big reveal about his fan-favourite character Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar 2. After being widely loved for his work in the Aditya Dhar directorial, headlined by Ranveer Singh, the actor has now received praise from filmmaker, collaborator, and his FTII batchmate, David Dhawan.

David Dhawan said the actor deserves all this success, even if it's arriving 50 years late. The veteran director also said that Rakesh Bedi will be seen in his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

"Our friendship is 50 years old. He has worked in a lot of films of mine. He is in this one (Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai) too. I told him, 'Fifty years ago they didn't recognise you, they are discovering you just now'. He is a fine actor, he was always a good actor. I said, 'You are crossing 70 years and you are getting recognition. But it's very good. He deserved it fully," David Dhawan told Bollywood Hungama.

Has Rakesh Bedi changed after the mammoth success of the Dhurandhar movies?

David Dhawan said, "You can see the spark and the way he now comes walking. 'Yaar teri chaal change ho gayi, hamari baat hoti rehti hai (The way you walk has changed, we are in touch).' He is my classmate, we were even ragged together at FTII. It's amazing."

David Dhawan and Rakesh Bedi have previously collaborated on films such as Hero No 1, Mr & Mrs Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, and the Coolie No 1 remake.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Rakesh Bedi was asked to comment on Dhurandhar 2 being labelled as 'propaganda' by a section of viewers and critics on social media.

"I don't believe in politics. I think it's the cinema... Everybody has the right to like or dislike a film. But I don't think it's right to put a film into some kind of a category... That it's pro-establishment or anti-establishment. The verdict is that people are loving it.

"Recently, there was a film on Indira Gandhi and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, these films didn't run for even two days. Dhurandhar's writing, screenplay is great. People haven't seen a film of this scale being mounted ever," the actor had said.

Rakesh Bedi, 71, is reaping the benefits of his Dhurandhar 2. His Instagram profile is proof. Since the success of the film, the actor has collaborated with several brands such as Fanta, Crocs India, MasterChow Chilli Oil, and Renee Cosmetics.

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