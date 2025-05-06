Diljit Dosanjh Makes A Royal Debut at Met Gala 2025 With Turban, Talwar And Tradition

Diljit Dosanjh with Parul Gurung at Met Gala 2025. Photo: AFP

Bringing traditional Sikh legacy to the Met Gala, Diljit wore an ivory-toned turban that was perfectly complemented with Kalgi and a white feather plume- a nod to Sikh royalty. It gave a regal touch to an all-white ensemble.

We love the attention to detail! The intricate gold thread embroidery at the neckline and cuffs channels the aura of the modern-day maharaja. The floor-length cape adorned with delicate floral patterns and symbolic shoulder motifs elevated the look.

Layers of elaborate jewellery with emeralds, rubies, pearls, and gemstones reflected the opulence seen in portraits of historical Indian royalty. The waistband embroidered in gold, cinched the look together.

He also held a ceremonial sword, which served as a visual reminder of Sikh valor and dignity. He didn't wear it as an accessory but as a statement- and we are all for it. We love how the Punjabi singer didn't conform to the expected spectacle of the Met Gala but redefined it by wearing his culture with pride.

With this look, he didn't just walk the blue carpet of the biggest event in fashion, but he brought Punjab with him.

Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, other Bollywood stars who attended the event were Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Priyanka Chopra.

The theme for this year's charity event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is "Tailored for you." Interestingly, this is the first time in 20 years that the looks were focused on menswear, and we love how Diljit is slaying it like a pro!