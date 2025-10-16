Manushi Chhillar Makes Yoga The New Glam In Diljit Dosanjh's <i>Kufar</i> Music Video

Diljit Dosanjh's latest Punjabi track Kufar, from his much-awaited 2025 album Aura, dropped on October 14 and instantly lit up the internet. While fans vibed to the addictive beat and Diljit's signature style, it was Manushi Chhillar's elegant yoga-inspired performance that had everyone talking. The former Miss World turned heads as she flowed through a series of poses that beautifully complemented the song's playful lyrics, "Yoga kardi-kardi tu, mudka-mudka ho gayi ni, kudi Picasso paint kari."

A Yoga Twist To A Glam Music Video

Set against a dried landscape with a thatched hut and dramatic lighting, Manushi leads a group of performers through fluid yoga-inspired choreography. Dressed in soft pink athleisure with feathered detailing, she transforms traditional yoga movements into something visually appealing.

The Poses That Caught Everyone's Eye

Viewers were quick to spot Manushi performing several recognisable yoga poses throughout the video. One of them is the Leg Raise (Uttanpadasana), performed while lying flat on the back and lifting the legs upward. This pose helps tone the abdomen and improve balance, and Manushi executes it with dancer-like control.

She also flows into a one-legged raise pose. It is commonly referred to as Eka Pada Uttanpadasana. In this supine posture, you lie on your back and lift one leg upward to about a 90-degree angle while keeping the other leg extended on the ground.

This pose strengthens the abdominal muscles, core, thighs, and lower back, and also aids digestion by massaging the abdominal organs.

The highlight of her yoga sequence is the Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana), a classic heart-opening asana that involves lifting the hips while keeping the shoulders grounded. It strengthens the spine and legs, symbolising energy and openness.

Kufar isn't just another music video, it's a refreshing cultural mashup. Diljit Dosanjh, known for reinventing his visual style with each release, gives this track a modern artistic flair, while Manushi brings elegance to the mix.

