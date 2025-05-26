Manushi Chhillar Serves Luxe Holiday Style In Head-To-Toe Louis Vuitton In New York

Manushi Chhillar is a fashionista. Be it her show-stopping gowns or edgy casual wear, Manushi consistently steals fashion headlines with her bold sartorial choices. And recently, the former Miss World made turned heads yet again, and this time in the streets of New York.

Manushi Chillar recently posted a series of pictures where she flaunted a stunning all-Louis Vuitton outfit. The fashion icon wore a sleeveless black peplum top that cinched beautifully at the waist and created a flattering silhouette. The top featured a dramatic flared hemline and an exposed zipper at the back.

Manushi paired the top with a white mini skirt that added a fresh, youthful vibe to the outfit. The monochrome palette was clean, chic and perfect for a hot summer day in the city.

For accessories, she carried a gorgeous Louis Vuitton (LV) Twist MM bag in the colour quartz that features the LV Twist lock in gold. This day-to-evening elegant bag complemented the outfit perfectly. Her white pointed-toe heels, also Louis Vuitton, had a subtle LV emblem that tied the entire look together.

For jewellery, Manushi Chillar kept things minimal yet luxe. A gold bracelet and a couple of delicate rings finished off the look without overpowering it.

The diva's makeup was soft and natural. She opted for a flawless base, subtle contouring, a hint of highlighter, nude pink lips and defined brows. Her kohl-rimmed eyes added depth without being too bold.

As for her hair, Manushi Chhillar wore it down in relaxed waves, parted in the centre, making her look effortless.

Once again, Manushi Chhillar showed us why she remains a true style icon.