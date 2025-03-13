Manushi Chhillar Looks Like A Million Bucks In A Glitzy Rahul Mishra Gown

Manushi Chhillar is no stranger to making heads turn, especially when it comes to her cocktail dressing game.

Her wardrobe is made for evening soirees and her latest look is proof enough.

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar Exudes Timeless Elegeance As She Serves "70s Glam" In A Silver Embroidered Manish Malhotra Saree

Well, "all that glitters" is quite literally Manushi Chhillar in a beautiful glittering gown. The actress redefined elegance with panache in this stunning golden look. She picked a stunning strapless number that came with intricate glitzy details all over.

Her Rahul Mishra gown featured a flattering figure-grazing fit that was only meant to impress. The plunging neckline was perfect to add all the oomph to her look. She kept it super chic with a fresh nude glam that came with tints of coral blush and glossy nude lips.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi Is On Her Best "Birthday Behaviour" In A Shimmery Black Gown