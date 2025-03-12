Manushi Chhillar Serves The Perfect Festive Fashion Inspiration In A Beautiful White Kurta

Manushi Chhillar's penchant for serving minimal ethnic glam is a given and yet again she is at it with her latest look.

The actress is already getting into festive mode and her sartorial palette is proof enough.

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar Exudes Timeless Elegeance As She Serves "70s Glam" In A Silver Embroidered Manish Malhotra Saree

Manushi Chhillar is already soaking in the festive fervour and her chic fashion is proof enough. The actress served up an ethereal style moment in an understated yet statement-making look. She looked beautiful as she slipped into a white flared kurta set that was minimalism at its best.

The monochrome kurta set came with a V-neck kurta that came with a sightly flared pattern and was paired with matching bottoms. She aced a traditional look with silver jhumkas and stack of bangles which were perfect to add a boho vibe to her look. With coral tints, glossy lips and kohl-rimmed eyes, Manushi's makeup glam was perfect to match the aesthetic. She left her tresses loose to complete the look.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi Is On Her Best "Birthday Behaviour" In A Shimmery Black Gown