Manushi Chhillar Exudes Timeless Elegeance As She Serves "70s Glam" In A Silver Embroidered Manish Malhotra <i>Saree</i>

Manushi Chhillar is making sure to leave the fashion police impressed with her back-to-back stylish looks. Just after walking the ramp in a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani outfit, the star lit up the red carpet look last night in a stunning white saree.

The former Miss India was stunned in a dazzling saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The star embraced the traditional elegance of the nine yards, looking nothing less than a regal princess. Sharing the pictures, the star wrote, "Party in the 70s." Manushi's saree came in a luxurious organza, adorned with intricate jaal embroidery and shimmering borders that added more charm to the look. Her silver saree came with sheer detailing featuring intricate silver embellishments all over it. The floral motifs and geometrical patterns on the saree made it more glamorous. Draped to perfection, the star paired her saree with a matching bralette blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline that came with delicate chain embellishments on the sleeves, making it an ideal blend of vintage elegance and modern charm. Letting the outfit talk, the star accessorised her look with a diamond choker, a pair of diamond earrings, and rings. For her makeup, the star went with a vintage look, with a seamless base, lots of highlighter and blush on the cheeks, wispy lashes, winged liner, shimmery lids, neatly done brows, and bold red lipstick.

Styled by Nmarata Deepak, Manushi completed her ethereal look by leaving her tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a side part, adding more drama to her look.

