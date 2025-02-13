Manushi Chhillar Kisses Weekday Blues Goodbye In A Floral Monochrome Midi Dress

Manushi Chhillar made sure to tick all the sartorial boxes right as she dolled up to grace a polo match with her presence. What's more, in the process the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress made sure kiss all the weekday blues goodbye with her weekend ready look.

Manushi Chhillar was ready to greet horses and players alike at a recent polo match in the city. The 27-year-old actress was dressed like a feminine-chic diva in a sleeveless white midi dress from the shelves of the designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock that featured the most perfect black and white floral embellishments. The ensemble boasted on a plunging V-neckline that graduated into a fitted bodice flowing into a voluminous midi length skirt.

Fashion stylist, Namrata Deepak accessorised Manushi's OOTD with a pair of cherry hued narrow-toed heels and a white leather structured flap mini handbag with gold metallic accents, a pair of oversized round black sunglasses, white pearl stud earrings adorning her ears, a gold evil eye bracelet with encrusted diamonds, and a couple of diamond and gold embellished rings on her fingers.

On the hair and makeup front, Manushi's tresses were styled into salon-style waves that were secured into a high ponytail and straight fringes framing her face to perfection. Makeup wise, she went for a less is more blushed look featuring a beaming complexion, fluffy eyebrows, a wash of pink blush swept across her cheeks and the bridge of her nose, and a luscious blush-hued tint to add the perfect hint of colour to her lips.

Manushi Chhillar's monochrome floral midi dress set day time feminine outfit goals.

