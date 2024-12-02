Paint Lives And Canvases Like Manushi Chhillar For Its Wellness Benefits

Having hobbies plays an important role in preserving your mental health and wellbeing. They are things that make you happy right away, offer you a reason to be enthusiastic about and provide you with something to concentrate on. It is well known that art has a special impact on the human body, both physically and mentally. While there are many different kinds of art out in the world such as music, food and architecture, Manushi Chhillar likes to spend her spare time painting. In her recent Instagram post, the actress was seen painting in the light of a candle. She used watercolours to paint a woman's face on a white canvas. The note attached to the post read, “My kind of weekend. This definitely took more than a minute to make.”

Taking some time out of your day to paint stimulates your creativity. Painting can be a cathartic experience and help you reduce stress levels. Painting is also proven to boost your memory function and sharpen your mind. Additionally, it can promote critical thinking and build problem-solving skills.

Manushi Chhillar often shares her artwork on social media. In one such post, Manushi shared a painting by her on the International Day of the Girl Child. She wrote in the caption, “Here's to the strongest of them all! The girls! Let's celebrate each day as ours. Let's pledge to make it a better place for all girls across this world. I have painted this as a sign of my love to the girl gang, to say that we are all united as one!”

We are in awe of Manushi Chhillar's art diaries. What about you?

