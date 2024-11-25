Breathe Cleaner Air In Crisper Terrains At These 5 Hill Stations Near Delhi Like Manushi Chhillar's Trip To Kasauli

Strolling on the quaint streets in the morning dotted with pine trees surrounded by rolling hills and clear blue skies is a distant dream if you're living in Delhi. But if you're Manushi Chillar, a quick trip to Kasauli is the easiest solution. The actress shared pictures on Instagram from Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh, nothing fancy, no frills, just one that's close to nature. In these polluted times, this is the biggest luxury one can experience. The magic of the mountains is elevated during the chilly season with the bonus of cleaner air. In the clicks, Manushi poses under the soft sun wearing an all-black ensemble. Her serene “Morning walk” came with soaking in the pristine vistas all around.

Like Manushi Chhillar, if you are craving a break from city life and yearning for a refreshing retreat in the hills, then check out these hill stations near Delhi.

1. Mussoorie

For those seeking a tranquil escape, keep the misty town of Mussoorie on your bucket list. Often referred to as the Queen of Hills, Mussoorie boasts charming colonial architecture and panoramic views of the Himalayan ranges. Stroll along the famous Mall Road, visit the Kempty Falls and take a cable car ride up to Gun Hill for mesmerising views.

2. Nainital

Famed for its picturesque Naini Lake, Nainital is a classic hill station where you can enjoy boating on the lake, explore the vibrant local market, and take a trek up to Snow View Point for spectacular vistas of the snow-capped peaks. Nainital's lush forests and tranquil environment make it a great getaway for nature lovers.

3. Dhanaulti

This destination offers a peaceful retreat amidst dense forests of oak, deodar and rhododendron. Dhanaulti's mystic charm lures in photographers. Adventure-seekers can indulge in a range of thrilling activities like trekking, mountain biking, camping, zip-lining, rock climbing and rappelling.

4. Chamba

Another picturesque option is Dalhousie, known for its breathtaking landscapes and peaceful ambience, ideal for romantic strolls and affordable lodging.

5. Shimla

With its charming cafes and stunning views, Shimla remains a classic choice. Enjoy the cool mountain air and various accommodation options suited for couples.

