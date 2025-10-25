<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Krushna Abhishek Recalls Accompanying "<i>Mama</i>" Govinda To <i>Bade Miyan Chote Miyan</i> Set, "It Was A Big Deal"

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 continues to charm its viewers with new celebrity guests and light-hearted moments. Hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the show is not just about tough questions and prize money – it is also about nostalgia, laughter, and stories that connect generations of Bollywood fans.

As part of the Diwali special, comedians Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover took the hot seat, keeping both Big B and the audience entertained with their fun banter. When a question about the 1998 film Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, popped up, Krushna shared a personal memory connected to the movie.

The comedian said, “This film was a celebration in our family because ChiChi mama got to work with you. It was a big deal for us. I was also on the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. I would accompany my mama, Govinda, everyday. I also have a photo with you.”

Krushna then showed an old picture featuring himself, Amitabh Bachchan, and Govinda. Amitabh smiled and quickly guessed which one was Krushna in the photo, saying, “You haven't changed a bit. You still look the same.”

Krushna Abhishek went on to share another heartwarming story involving Amitabh Bachchan's son, Abhishek Bachchan. “One of the best moments of my life. I got an award for Bol Bachchan, but I didn't get. Your son Abhishek Bachchan won the Best Actor award in a comic role. But he called me on stage and gave me that award. My year was made,” the comedian said. Released in 2012, Bol Bachchan featured Abhishek Bachchan as Abbas Ali and Krushna Abhishek as Ravi Shastri. The project was directed by Rohit Shetty.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 premiered on August 11. The show airs every Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television. Fans can also catch the episodes on SonyLIV.