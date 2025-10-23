<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Does Abhishek Bachchan Love Biryani? Big B Reveals

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 continues to keep its viewers engaged and informed with new episodes airing from Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the quiz show not only tests contestants' knowledge but also offers glimpses into the legendary actor and his family's life through his candid conversations.

In a newly released promo, a young contestant named Harshil, participating in the show's junior segment, asked the host whether his son, Abhishek Bachchan, likes biryani.

Harshil asked, “Abhishek Bachchan ji ki ek film thi na Kaalidhar Laapata. To usme dikhaaya tha ki unko biryani bahut pasand hai. Vo asal mein hai kya biryani lover? [There is a film of Abhishek Bachchan called Kaalidhar Laapata. In that movie, it was shown that he loves biryani. Is he really a biryani lover in real life?]”

To this, Amitabh Bachchan replied, “Haan, bahut zabardast hain vo. Roj khaate hain biryani. [Yes, he absolutely loves it. He eats biryani every day.]”

FYI: Released in July this year, Kaalidhar Laapata features Abhishek Bachchan as a middle-aged man suffering from memory loss. After being abandoned by his family, he begins to live independently, taking up small jobs to survive. Whenever he earns enough money, he treats himself to a plate of biryani – his favourite dish.

Coming back to the promo, Amitabh Bachchan further shared that since biryani is Abhishek Bachchan's favourite, he was relieved when Harshil requested it. The host said, “Isiliye humko thoda sa araam mil gya jab aapne kaha ki aapko biryani chahiye. Kuch special nahi karna padega. [That is why I felt a bit relieved when you said you wanted biryani. I would not have to do anything special.]

Then, speaking about how he would still make it special for the young contestant, Big B added, “Special karenge aapke liye. cheese biryani. [We will make it special for you – cheese biryani.]”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 premiered on August 11.