<i>KBC 17</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Says "Can't Sleep" After Contestant Loses Rs 1 Crore Question

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 continues to keep viewers hooked with its fun-filled yet informative episodes. The quiz-based reality show's host, Amitabh Bachchan, also gets involved with the contestants after interacting with them on stage. In a recent episode, he was seen super impressed with a contestant named Rachit Uppal.

During the show, Big B even interacted with Rachit, discussing the latter's take on newbie parenthood. Afterwards, the actor also recalled a poem by his late, legendary writer father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and mesmerised the audience with its lines.

The contestant showcased his powerful skills and knowledge, playing brilliantly on the show, which even impressed Big B. In the episode aired on October 23, Rachit can be seen reaching the Rs 1 crore question. But his fearless answers at the end of his game, despite his doubts, left the legendary star upset.

In the second-last round of his game, for the Rs 50 lakh question on chemistry, Rachit used the hint indicator lifeline. The question was: "Which of these minerals is named after a village in France where it was first discovered?" The options were: A. Magnetite, B. Epsomite, C. Bauxite, and D. Danburite. Since he had doubts about the answer being aluminium ore, he sought help. After using one of his lifelines, he locked in on option C. Bauxite, which proved to be correct.

Finally came the Rs 1 crore question round, when he was quizzed: "The deepest underwater rescue ever occurred in 1973, when two men trapped nearly half a kilometer underwater were rescued?" The options were: A. Konsul, B. Pieces 3, C. DSB-2 Alvin, and D. Neptune 4. The contestant was left confused by the choices and used the 50-50 lifeline.

Soon, two incorrect answers were eliminated, leaving B. Pieces 3 and D. Neptune 4. At this point, Amitabh Bachchan interrupted the contestant before locking his answer, and asked, "What's going on in your mind? We don't want to disturb you." He responded, "Maybe I will go with Neptune 4."

Unfortunately, as Rachit locked option four, Big B then revealed, "Sir, it would have been better if you had quit. This is the wrong answer." With just one wrong answer, he went straight to Rs 5 lakh, leaving even the host completely disappointed.

At the end, Amitabh Bachchan, with a heavy heart, told him, "Today, I won't be able to sleep. I'm feeling very bad," expressing his grief over the player losing the game despite playing so well.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has been airing on Sony Entertainment Television since August 11.