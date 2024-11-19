Air Pollution & Diet: Consuming Jaggery Can Boost Your Respiratory Health; Here's How

Jaggery is a good source of iron, which is essential for the production of haemoglobin

Diet plays a crucial role in boosting respiratory health. Consuming nutrient-rich foods can help strengthen the lungs, reduce inflammation, and improve the body's ability to combat respiratory issues. Jaggery, in particular is a traditional unrefined sweetener, is highly beneficial during air pollution due to its ability to cleanse the lungs and reduce the harmful effects of pollutants. Packed with iron, magnesium, potassium, and antioxidants, jaggery helps detoxify the respiratory system, boost immunity, and prevent inflammation caused by toxic air particles. Regular consumption can assist in clearing mucus, soothing throat irritation, and enhancing lung function. Keep reading as we share a list of respiratory benefits you can achieve by consuming jaggery.

7 Ways jaggery boosts respiratory health during air pollution

1. Detoxifies the lungs

Jaggery is a natural detoxifier that helps cleanse the respiratory system by flushing out harmful toxins and pollutants from the lungs. Its nutrient profile, rich in minerals like magnesium and potassium, promotes the expulsion of particulate matter and dust trapped in the airways. This detoxification process keeps the lungs functioning optimally, especially in polluted environments where toxins accumulate over time.

2. Reduces mucus build-up

One of the most significant respiratory benefits of jaggery is its ability to reduce mucus build-up. It acts as a natural expectorant, loosening and clearing phlegm from the respiratory tract. This not only makes breathing easier but also minimizes the risk of infections, as excess mucus can harbor bacteria and viruses. Regular consumption of jaggery with warm water or ginger enhances this effect, keeping the airways clear.

3. Provides antioxidants to combat oxidative stress

Jaggery is rich in antioxidants like selenium, which neutralize free radicals generated by exposure to air pollution. These free radicals can damage lung tissues and lead to inflammation, reducing respiratory efficiency. By consuming jaggery, you can help shield your lungs from oxidative stress, improving their resilience and overall health.

4. Boosts immunity to fight respiratory infections

During times of high pollution, the immune system is often compromised, leaving the body vulnerable to respiratory infections. Jaggery strengthens immunity by providing essential minerals and nutrients that support the production of immune cells. A robust immune system can better combat bacteria and viruses, preventing illnesses like bronchitis or sinusitis that are aggravated by polluted air.

5. Relieves throat irritation

Polluted air often causes throat irritation due to the inhalation of particulate matter and chemicals. Jaggery has natural soothing properties that can alleviate this irritation. When combined with warm water, it forms a protective coating over the throat, reducing discomfort and suppressing cough caused by irritants.

6. Reduces inflammation in the respiratory tract

Air pollution can cause inflammation in the airways, leading to conditions like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Jaggery's anti-inflammatory properties help reduce swelling and irritation in the respiratory tract, providing relief and making it easier to breathe. Consuming jaggery with turmeric enhances these benefits, as turmeric is also a powerful anti-inflammatory agent.

7. Supports oxygen transport with iron content

Jaggery is a good source of iron, which is essential for the production of haemoglobin. Haemoglobin is responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body, including the lungs. By supporting red blood cell production, jaggery ensures efficient oxygen transport, which is crucial for maintaining respiratory health during periods of poor air quality.

Consume a small piece of jaggery daily with warm water, or pair it with ginger or turmeric for enhanced respiratory benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.