Lemon Water Is Good For Your Gut But It Doesn't Detox Your Body: Doctor Reveals

Even the smallest changes in your routine can affect your health in many ways. For instance, drinking lemon water is one of the easiest ways to enhance overall health. It is a healthier alternative to sodas and carbonated drinks with many added benefits. No doubt, lemon water helps boost vitamin C intake, prevents kidney stones, boosts hydration, improves digestion and may help with weight loss. However, it does not detoxify your body. Yes, often hailed as the magical detox drink, lemon water is not a liver or kidney cleanser. Recently, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, stated a few facts about lemon water that you must know. "I am a gut doctor and here are eight things you probably didn't know about lemon water," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Can lemon water help with detoxification?

In the video, Dr. Sethi shared a few notable health benefits of drinking lemon water. Also, he clarified that lemon water is not a "magical cleansing drink."

"No, it does not detox your body. The internet overhypes it. Your liver and kidneys do the detoxing."

"Lemon water supports hydration and digestion, not magic cleansing," he explained.

He also mentioned the fact that lemon water is an excellent gut-friendly option. It supports digestion, hydration and may benefit the microbiome, if it suits you.

Some additional benefits of lemon water include:

1. Boost hydration

The expert highlighted that around 75% of adults are dehydrated. "Lemon makes water more appealing, which helps digestion, energy and focus," Dr. Sethi mentioned.

2. It's a natural source of vitamin C

One lemon approximately contains 35 mg of vitamin C, which is around 40% of your daily requirement. Vitamin C helps boost immunity, supports collagen production, and ensures healthy skin. It also assists in iron absorption in the body.

3. Support digestion

Drinking lemon water before meals improves digestion as it helps with gastric acid secretion and bile juice flow. Dr. Sethi mentions that lemon water is particularly beneficial for individuals with low stomach acids.

4. Leaves a soothing impact with warm water

"Warm water can feel soothing, but don't overheat. Vitamin C starts breaking down above 70 degrees Celsius. If you are using water, let it cool down a bit before adding lemon to preserve nutrients," Dr. Sethi explained.

Tips for safe consumption

In a previous post, Dr. Sethi mentioned that you should drink lemon water in moderation. One glass of water a day is enough.

Always dilute lemon juice with water to reduce its acidity.

Drinking lemon water through a straw can help minimise contact with teeth, further protecting enamel.

Drinking lemon water in the morning can help kickstart your day, but it can be enjoyed at any time.

If you experience any discomfort, such as heartburn or stomach upset, consider reducing the amount of lemon or discontinue.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.