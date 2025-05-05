Doctor Reveals The Benefits Of Drinking Lemon Water For 30 Days

Making the right modifications to your diet can play a crucial role in maintaining your overall well-being and enhancing your quality of life. Drinking lemon water is one such modification that has gained attention for its numerous health benefits. Incorporating lemon water into your routine can be a simple yet effective way to boost your health in more ways than one. During the hot summer months, lemon water can keep you hydrated, foster a strong immune system and boost energy levels. Recently, in an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a Gastroenterologist revealed the changes you'll experience if you drink lemon water for 30 days. Keep reading to know the benefits and how to safely follow this routine.

Benefits of drinking lemon water for 30 days

"What happens if you drink lemon water for 30 days? Lemons are packed with 30 different beneficial plant compounds. Freshly squeezed lemon juice is the best, as it has not gone through pasteurization and thus retains most of its nutrients," he said in the video.

1. Helps with iron absorption

"The natural acidity can help your body absorb minerals more effectively, especially iron," Dr. Sethi explained.

Lemons contain both vitamin C and citric acid, and they help you absorb as much iron as possible from your diet. Better iron levels can potentially reduce the risk of anemia.

2. Boosts skin and joint health

"They are also a great source of vitamin C which supports collagen production which is essential for healthy skin, joints and connective tissues," the expert highlighted.

3. Improves digestion

Lemon water can stimulate the digestive system, alleviating symptoms such as bloating and indigestion. Studies suggest that lemon juice may help boost gastric acid secretion which helps your body break down and digest food.

4. Antioxidant boost

Lemons contain several potent antioxidants including vitamin C and flavonoids. Antioxidants help combat free radicals, reduce the risk of chronic diseases and promote healthy skin.

How to consume

Dr Sethi recommends squeezing a full lemon in a glass of water and enjoying it daily.

Word of caution

"If you have acid reflux, lemon water might make your symptoms worse because it is an acid," he warned.

Tips for safe consumption

Drink in moderation. As Dr. Sethi mentioned, one lemon in a glass of water a day is appropriate.

Always dilute lemon juice with water to reduce its acidity.

Drinking lemon water through a straw can help minimize contact with teeth, further protecting enamel.

Drinking lemon water in the morning can help kickstart your day, but it can be enjoyed at any time.

If you experience any discomfort such as heartburn or stomach upset, consider reducing the amount of lemon or discontinute.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.