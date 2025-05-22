Detox Myths: Does Your Liver Really Need A Cleanse?

The liver is one among the vital organs in our body. It produces bile, which facilitates digestion, cleans our blood, and helps with the metabolism of vitamins and medications. But the primary objective is to purify our system by getting rid of harmful substances like alcohol, drugs, and pollutants from the environment.

What makes the liver unique is its capacity for regeneration. Many are unaware of the fact that the liver does not store toxins like we get older. It still cleanses and removes them from our bodies all the time. The idea of 'detoxing' the body has totally become mainstream with health culture today. Some individuals are looking for detox teas and herbal juice cleanses in the hopes of enhancing liver health and overall wellness. Such programs and products are typically presented as necessary fixes for detoxing and enhancing liver function.

But with all this hype surrounding detoxing, it begs the question: Is there any scientific evidence supporting the necessity of cleansing our livers, or is it all just marketing hype?

Does your liver really need cleansing?

In short, no. Your liver doesn't need any detox drinks, strict diets, or herbal supplements to purify itself. It's built to detoxify your body all on its own, doing a job of processing and getting rid of toxins as part of its everyday function. Requirement for commercial products to help it out is not a need. Unless and until someone has a particular liver issue that needs medical attention, there's no solid scientific proof that the liver builds up toxins in a way that requires regular "cleansing."

You'll often find social media and wellness influencers promoting cleanses as quick fixes for weight loss, better digestion, clearer skin and more.

On top of that, the word "toxins" gets thrown around pretty loosely in detox marketing, which tends to stir up some fear about what we consume daily. This lack of clarity lets detox culture thrive.

When is a detox actually necessary?

From a medical standpoint, detoxification is something the body might need in very particular and controlled situations, like when someone is being treated for a drug overdose, dealing with poisoning, or facing severe liver disease. In these situations, medical professionals oversee detoxification using evidence-based practices as opposed to commercial products.The majority of medical professionals concur that liver cleanses are not only unnecessary but occasionally even dangerous unless there is a specific medical issue.

Who should avoid detox products?

The trending detox products are not advisable if you're pregnant, breastfeeding, have existing liver or kidney issues, are on medication, or have a history of disordered eating.

In short, the whole concept of liver detoxification is more of a myth than reality. Even though the wellness industry keeps pushing detoxes as a must for our health, medical research clearly indicates that our livers are perfectly capable of detoxifying our bodies on their own.

Spokesperson: Dr. Sreedhar Reddy, MBBS, MS (General Surgery), DNB (Urology), Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.