Pune Sena Leader Breaks Down Over "Stolen" Form As Nomination Deadline Ends

Chaos and intense emotional drama marked the final day of filing nomination papers for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, as a woman candidate from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) alleged her candidacy was sabotaged. Today was the last day for filing papers.

Padma Shelke, the party's candidate for Ward No. 3, was seen breaking down in tears outside the election office after alleging that her official 'AB Form' - the document necessary to file a nomination as a party's official candidate - was "stolen" after being approved by the party leadership.

Shelke claimed she had been working tirelessly in her ward for several months and had received the green light from the party's top leadership. However, she alleged that before the form could reach her, it was diverted to another candidate through a conspiracy.

"Those who did not do the work received the forms, but an injustice has been done to a loyal worker like me," Shelke said while questioning why the party would sideline dedicated members. Despite pleading with senior leaders, she claimed her grievances were ignored.

Shelke has now announced her intention to file a police complaint. "My name is on my form, and I must get it back," she asserted.

The incident highlights the immense drama surrounding ticket distribution and AB forms that has gripped several wards of the Pune Municipal Corporation over the last few days.

Reports have emerged of multiple candidates from the same party receiving forms for the same constituency, leading to widespread confusion at election offices. The situation is particularly tense for the Shinde faction, which has been allotted only 16 seats to contest out of a total of 165 in the upcoming polls.

This limited seat-sharing arrangement has left many aspiring candidates without official backing, leading to visible fury and public outbursts. Shelke's accusations have now brought the internal factionalism and administrative confusion within the party into the open.