2 Women, Jailed With Relative Gangster For Murder, Win Pune Civic Polls

Two relatives of gangster Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar, currently lodged in jail in connection with the murder of his grandson, were elected from ward number 23 in the Pune civic polls on Friday.

Sonali Andekar, daughter-in-law of Bandu Andekar, and his sister-in-law Laxmi Andekar were fielded by Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The party had faced sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party for nominating candidates with criminal backgrounds.

Sonali Andekar is the wife of former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar, who was murdered on September 1, 2024, in the Nana Peth area of Pune. Vanraj was allegedly killed by Ganesh Komkar, the husband of one of Vanraj's two sisters, following a property dispute.

Exactly a year later, in 2025, Ganesh Komkar's 19-year-old son Ayush Komkar was murdered, allegedly in an act of revenge.

Bandu Andekar, his son Krushna Andekar, Sonali Andekar, Laxmi Andekar, and others were arrested in the Ayush Komkar murder case.

While Bandu, Sonali and Laxmi are currently in judicial custody, the NCP offered tickets to the two women candidates from the ward, a move that triggered widespread criticism.

In a closely contested fight, Sonali Andekar defeated Pratibha Dhangekar, wife of former MLA and Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar, while Laxmi Andekar defeated BJP candidate Rutuja Gadale by a slender margin.

Mithun Chavan, a lawyer associated with the Andekar family, said the twin victories reflected the social work carried out by the family over the years.

He said the Andekars have a long political legacy, with Vatsala Andekar having served as the city's mayor, while late Udyankant Andekar and Vanraj Andekar were corporators known for raising civic issues.

Chavan said that although Sonali and Laxmi were in jail during the campaign, other family members led the outreach.

"They connected with voters on the ground, and people responded positively by electing both the candidates," he said.

Pradnya Andekar, a relative of the newly elected corporators, thanked the voters of the ward for reposing faith in the family and said they would continue to work for the betterment of residents.

