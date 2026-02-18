Stress Vs Comfort Snacks: Nutritionist Suggests 5 Healthy Swaps To Retrain Your Taste

Do you know the difference between stress and comfort snacking? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently emphasised the blurred line between eating due to anxiety and eating for emotional soothing. In an Instagram post, she clarifies ways to consciously change food preferences and eating behaviours, and suggests adopting healthier, more intentional approaches to snacking.

The nutritionist asks, “Ever notice how you reach for chips under a deadline, but ice cream when feeling down?” and reveals that, in reality, your brain and hormones are driving these cravings.

Why We Snack Differently Under Stress

In the post, she draws a comparison between stress snacks and comfort snacks, explaining how their triggers and underlying biological drivers differ.

The expert mentions that stress snacking is triggered by a cortisol surge and acute stress, possibly due to work deadlines or bad news. On the other hand, comfort snacking is caused by emotional stress like loneliness, sadness and similar feelings.

Stress snacks are driven by cortisol and adrenaline, which make the body seek quick glucose for "fight or flight" situations. Comfort snacks are linked to dopamine and serotonin, which seek a mood lift.

Stress snacks are often salty, crunchy, and carb-heavy, like chips, crackers, and fries, while comfort snacks are usually sweet, creamy, and high-fat, such as chocolate, ice cream, and pastries.

The Retraining Strategy

The nutritionist then suggests a goal aimed at maintaining sensory satisfaction while improving metabolic impact. She instructs, “Keep sensory satisfaction (crunch, flavour, mouthfeel) but change the metabolic impact.”

How to fulfil the goal?

Step 1: Identify texture and flavour triggers. Crunchy foods signal oral satisfaction and stress release, while creamy foods signal comfort and soothing. Meanwhile, sweet or salty flavours trigger brain reward pathways.

Step 2: Swap unhealthy snacks, but do not eliminate them entirely. She writes, “Instead of removing snacks (which often backfires), introduce nutrient-dense swaps that match the texture/flavour cue.”

Nutrient-Dense Alternatives (Swaps) For Stress Or Comfort Snacks

Here are certain foods alongside their healthier swaps:

Potato chips (crunchy and salty): Swap for roasted chana, edamame, or spiced makhana, which are high in protein and fibre while still crunchy.

Swap for roasted chana, edamame, or spiced makhana, which are high in protein and fibre while still crunchy. Ice cream (sweet and creamy): Swap for frozen banana blended with peanut or almond butter and cocoa, which is creamy, sweet, and serotonin-friendly.

Swap for frozen banana blended with peanut or almond butter and cocoa, which is creamy, sweet, and serotonin-friendly. Chocolate biscuits (sweet and crunchy): Swap for dark chocolate-roasted nuts, which keep the indulgence intact while adding satiety.

Swap for dark chocolate-roasted nuts, which keep the indulgence intact while adding satiety. Pizza slice (savoury and soft): Swap for wholegrain pita with hummus and roasted veggies, or spiced makhana, which satisfy umami cravings while providing warmth and nutrients.

Swap for wholegrain pita with hummus and roasted veggies, or spiced makhana, which satisfy umami cravings while providing warmth and nutrients. Nachos with salsa (sour/spicy and crunchy): Swap for spiced roasted chickpeas with lime, which maintain the tangy flavour while adding protein.

In conclusion, the nutritionist advises enjoying your favourite textures and flavours while choosing healthier alternatives that add protein, fibre and satiety – by retraining your taste, not removing joy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.