Man Tied To Pole, Set On Fire After Dispute Over Prayers In UP Mosque

A man was tied to a pole and set on fire following a dispute over a place to offer prayers inside a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police said. The man, identified as 20-year-old Mehboob, survived the attack and is recovering in a hospital.

The incident occurred on Friday morning, a day after a quarrel broke out at a mosque in the Sahaswan Road area. According to police, the dispute began when Mehboob and three other men from the same neighbourhood -- Mustafabad in Islamnagar Nagar Panchayat -- argued over where to offer prayers inside the mosque.

The disagreement on Thursday was briefly settled after others in the mosque intervened. But on Friday, as Mehboob returned to offer the early morning prayers, the argument resumed, but with a violent turn.

As he stepped outside the mosque, three men overpowered him, tied him to a pole with a rope, and poured petrol over him before setting him on fire.

The ropes burned away, allowing Mehboob to free himself and run home with severe burn injuries. His family rushed him to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Rudayan, where doctors later referred him to a higher medical facility in Aligarh. Police said his condition is now stable and out of danger.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hardesh Katheria confirmed that police received information about the incident through the state's emergency helpline, UP-112.

However, the police have also uncovered CCTV footage from a nearby petrol pump showing Mehboob himself buying petrol shortly before the incident. Officials say this has led them to investigate the case from "all possible angles."

The investigation is ongoing, and all versions are being verified, SP Katheria added.

(With inputs from Arvind Singh)