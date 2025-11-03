"He Said 'Madam', Started Masturbating": Bengaluru Woman's Morning Walk Horror

A woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a man while she was out on a walk with her dog on Saturday in Bengaluru.

The incident happened around 11.57 am in Indiranagar when the 33-year-old woman was on her routine morning walk with her dog.

An unidentified man, believed to be around 30 years old, with black hair, wearing a brown polo shirt and grey zip-up shorts, approached her from behind, as per her complaint. He called out "Madam," and when she turned around, the man allegedly exposed himself and began masturbating in front of her, the complaint stated.

The complainant said, shocked by his behaviour, she immediately ran back home and later informed her sister, who in turn told her friend. Following this, she filed a complaint with the police.

The Indiranagar Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unidentified man for public indecency and sexual harassment under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 75.

Police are investigating the case and trying to identify and catch the accused.