On Camera, Man Sexually Harasses Bengaluru Woman, Then Runs Away

A woman was sexually harassed in Bengaluru on Thursday by an unidentified man, who ran away from the scene immediately after the act. The incident took place in the BTM layout area of the Karnataka capital.

A video of the incident, captured by a CCTV camera installed at the location, shows a man approaching two women walking in a narrow alleyway. The street appears deserted with multiple two-wheelers parked on one side of the road. As soon as the man approaches the two women from behind, he appears to grope one of the women before fleeing from the scene.

The two women are later seen walking away.

According to the police, no complaints have been registered regarding the case. The police had stated that it would act on its own in registering a formal complaint if the victim did not come forward herself before filing an FIR against the unknown man.

Further investigations are underway.

