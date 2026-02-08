7 Exercises That Can Help To Improve Balance, Prevent Falls And Injuries

Performing some form of physical activity every day is crucial. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that adults between 18 and 64 years should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week, or do at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity, or an equivalent combination of both. There are exercises that provide different benefits. Some improve cardiac health, while some reduce back pain. There are some workouts that help to improve balance, which helps prevent falls and injuries.

Balance exercises play an important role in improving stability, preventing falls, and reducing injuries, particularly for older adults. These exercises also help to build confidence in everyday movements like walking, climbing stairs, or navigating uneven surfaces. Here are some exercises that can help improve balance and prevent falls and injuries.

Exercises To Improve Balance, Prevent Falls And Injuries

1. Single-Leg Stance

This exercise is similar to real-life scenarios, such as stepping off a curb or recovering from a stumble. Start by standing near a sturdy chair or wall for support and keep feet hip-width apart. Shift weight to one leg, lift the other foot 6-12 inches off the ground, knee slightly bent, and hold for 20-30 seconds. Keep your hips level, look forward, and breathe steadily. Switch legs and repeat 3-5 times per side. As you progress, reduce support and close your eyes briefly.

2. Heel-to-Toe Walk

This is perfect for dynamic balance as it simulates walking to train precision on narrow paths. Place the heel of one foot directly against the toes of the other, forming a straight line. Take 10 slow steps forward and keep arms out for balance or hands near a wall. Turn carefully and return. Repeat this for 3 sets. Focus on controlled placement to avoid wobbling.

3. Side Leg Raises

This exercise targets the hip abductors and improves side-to-side stability. Stand tall beside a chair, keeping your feet together. Lift one straight leg sideways to hip height (or as far as comfortable), leading with the heel and don't lean your torso. Pause for 2 seconds, then lower slowly. Complete 10-15 reps per side for 2-3 sets. Keep your toes forward and core tight to increase engagement.

4. Sit-to-Stand

This is a functional exercise for lower-body power as it replicates rising from chairs, beds, or toilets without help. Sit on a firm, armless chair with feet flat and hip-width apart. Lean the torso slightly forward, press through heels, and stand tall using only your legs. Lower back down with control in 3 seconds. Aim for 10-12 reps for 2 sets.

5. Marching in Place

This exercise improves coordination and endurance without equipment. Stand feet hip-width with hands on hips or swinging naturally. March knees high toward chest alternately, like a soldier, for 30-60 seconds at a moderate pace. Do this for 3-5 rounds with brief rests. Add high knees or side marches for variety.

6. Toe Stands

These rises improve forward propulsion and shock absorption by strengthening calves and ankles. Hold a chair back lightly, keeping your feet parallel. Rise onto tiptoes as high as possible, knees soft and weight centered over the balls of your feet. Hold 2-3 seconds and then lower heels deliberately below floor level for a stretch. Perform 12-15 reps for 2-3 sets.

7. Tai Chi-Inspired Shifts

These motions improve mindful balance and flexibility. Start in a wide stance and knees soft. Shift weight fully to one leg, bending the knee while extending the other straight behind, arms flowing like waves; one forward and one back. Hold for 5-10 seconds, then move to the opposite side. Repeat 8-10 cycles. Breathe deeply keeping your eyes fixed on a point.

Consistency is important. Perform these exercises 3-5 days every week, warming up with arm circles and ankle rolls. Consult a doctor if you have joint issues, starting slow to prevent any strain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.