Can Egg Yolk Increase Cholesterol? Cardiologist Busts Myth

Eggs are incredibly nutritious. They are an excellent source of high-quality protein, healthy fats, essential vitamins and minerals. However, many only consume the white portion and avoid whole eggs due to the belief that the yolk, which is rich in cholesterol, can significantly increase their cholesterol levels and raise the risk of heart disease. However, this perspective is based on outdated information and misunderstandings about dietary cholesterol. "Embrace the whole egg. Eggs are among the most nutritious and versatile foods we have, yet they're often unfairly criticised. The yolk, in particular, has been blamed because of its cholesterol content, but it actually holds most of the egg's nutrients. Compared to egg whites, the yolk provides far more vitamin A, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids," explains Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist.

Are egg yolks bad for your heart?

For most healthy individuals, egg yolks are not bad and are instead a nutritional powerhouse that can be part of a healthy diet.

While egg yolks were historically avoided due to high cholesterol, modern research shows that for the majority of the population, dietary cholesterol from eggs has a minimal impact on blood cholesterol levels.

If they raise your cholesterol, it is usually good cholesterol. They can also negatively affect bad cholesterol, which can help protect your health. Recent research has shown that for most people, consuming egg yolks in moderation does not have a major impact on blood cholesterol levels. The body regulates its cholesterol production and tends to lower its own cholesterol production when you consume dietary cholesterol. This means that the cholesterol found in egg yolks is not as detrimental as once thought.

Eggs, including the yolk, are generally nutritious and healthy. "Egg white on its own is actually an inflammatory protein. So if you eat it alone, it's not good for you. It's only when the egg is combined with the yolk," Dr. Chopra explains in an Instagram video.

If egg yolks raise your cholesterol, it is usually good cholesterol.

Understanding cholesterol and how egg yolk affects it

"Cholesterol itself is widely misunderstood. It's essential for cell structure, hormone production, brain function, and a healthy immune system. In fact, about 85% of the cholesterol in your body is produced by your own liver, independent of what you eat. So ask yourself-if the body makes it on its own, how can it be inherently bad for your body?" Dr. Chopra explains.

Not all cholesterol is bad. Cholesterol in the body is carried by two types of lipoproteins: low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL). LDL is often referred to as bad cholesterol because high levels can lead to plaque buildup in arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease. Conversely, HDL is considered good cholesterol because it helps carry cholesterol away from the arteries and back to the liver for excretion or recycling.

What can really raise harmful cholesterol levels in the body are trans fats and excessive saturated fats, along with factors such as poor diet, lack of exercise, smoking, and certain genetic factors. Instead of avoiding egg yolks entirely, many health experts recommend enjoying them as part of a balanced diet, since they are also a source of valuable nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Who should avoid?

While safe for most, certain groups should consult a doctor or limit yolk intake. These include:

Individuals with a pre-existing heart condition

Diabetes patients

Hyper-responders, meaning their blood cholesterol levels rise more significantly when they eat dietary cholesterol.

People with gout issues

In conclusion, egg yolks can be part of a healthy diet when consumed in moderation, and the cholesterol they contain is not harmful for most people. Emphasising a well-rounded diet while considering other lifestyle factors can ultimately have a greater positive impact on overall heart health.

