Is Your Protein Intake Adequate? Nutritionist Shares 5 Signs Of Protein Deficiency You Should Know

Are you experiencing hair fall, weak nails, sugar cravings, poor muscle tone or feeling hungry soon after meals? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says these might indicate underlying problems. In an Instagram post, she asks, “Not Sure if Your Protein Intake is Adequate? Check These Signs.” She then lists the five common signs revealing that protein intake is suboptimal and adds, “If you relate to even 2-3 of these, check the caption for exact protein targets and how to fix it.”

First, understand the common signs of protein deficiency in a better way:

Hair fall - Less protein means weaker hair follicles, which ultimately leads to shedding.

Less protein means weaker hair follicles, which ultimately leads to shedding. Weak nails - Protein deficiency leads to brittle, fragile nails.

Protein deficiency leads to brittle, fragile nails. Sugar cravings - Protein helps regulate blood sugar levels, which prevents sugar cravings that can lead to several associated problems.

Protein helps regulate blood sugar levels, which prevents sugar cravings that can lead to several associated problems. Poor muscle tone - Lack of muscle growth and repair is one of the most common signs of insufficient protein in the body.

Lack of muscle growth and repair is one of the most common signs of insufficient protein in the body. Feeling hungry soon after meals - Protein takes longer to digest, giving you a better sense of fullness. Hence, a lack of protein in the body may cause you to feel hungry soon after eating.

Citing such signs, Lovneet Batra mentions, “If you notice these signs, your protein intake may be suboptimal.” She, however, adds, “Before cutting calories, detoxing, or blaming hormones – assess your protein.”

Practical Protein Targets

Here's how to correct it with practical solutions:

The nutritionist reveals that 20–30 g per main meal is equivalent to:

2 whole eggs and 2 egg whites

100–150 g paneer

1 bowl Greek yoghurt

100–150 g tofu

1 cup cooked dal

1 cup curd

Hence, according to Lovneet Batra, the target should be around 1.0–1.2 g/kg of body weight daily.

The nutritionist, however, recommends spreading protein across three meals, not just dinner or any one meal of the day.

She highlights combining plant proteins like dal and rice, hummus and roti, or curd and millet.

She also suggests pairing proteins with fibre and healthy fats for satiety and glucose stability.

In conclusion, common signs of protein deficiency should not be ignored. Instead, aligning your intake with practical protein targets can nourish the body and help provide adequate nutrition.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.