"Change Your Law": Supreme Court To Centre Over Teen Pregnancy Termination

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the government for its curative plea against an earlier order to terminate the 31-week pregnancy of a 15-year-old child who had been raped. In a potential watershed moment for women's battle to control their bodies, the court demanded the government respect individual choices, in this case that of the girl and her family.

"Nothing can compensate the agony she (the child) suffered after the rape," Chief Justice Surya Kant thundered this morning as he rebuked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

"Give respect to citizens, madam," he told the government's lawyer, "You have no locus to challenge (the court's termination order)... only the victim or her family can challenge."

"We respect individual choices and so should you…" Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, ticking the government off for pressing its curative petition. "Show data (about possible health issues) to the parents and, if they choose to keep it (the foetus), then so be it. But if they think their child's mental health is in jeopardy… they will take a call. Then please do not press your curative."

"Let us not make this a fight between the state and its citizens. Bring in a psychiatrist and counsellor (to help the girl and her family). Let us not choose for people capable of choosing."

The dressing-down followed Bhati arguing that termination of the pregnancy is not possible at this stage. She said the girl's only option was to deliver the child and give it up for adoption.

Earlier, Bhati told the court: "With profound pain we have to mention this curative. This is from AIIMS (i.e., the All India Institute of Medical Sciences). Termination of pregnancy is not possible. It will be a live baby with severe deformities… minor mother will have life-long health issues."

This option - deliver and give up the baby - is "in the best interest of the child", she said.

"Just four more weeks," she said.

The Chief Justice, however, responded: "This is a case of child rape… victim will have life-long scar and trauma. And even if she has a complicated marital life later, is this pain more or that?"

"There are good doctors at AIIMS… they can ensure the safety of the girl… just imagine the degree of agony in the child's mind - every minute she is carrying the foetus! If it was an adult woman things might have been different but this is unwanted pregnancy of a 15-year-old child."

"If it has become a fight between a child and foetus, then the child should be allowed to live with dignity," he said, "Law has to be ruthless if justice so demands!"

"This is the age when she should have her own aspirations… ambitions. But we want her to become a mother? She has undergone so much pain and humiliation…" the court raged.

'Violates right to life'

Last week, the court allowed the teenager to medically terminate her pregnancy.

Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said compelling her to deliver the child violated fundamental rights and that a woman's reproductive autonomy must be of the "highest importance". The court noted her psychological distress and the fact she twice attempted to die by suicide, and said, "Forcing her to continue is a direct affront to her right to live with dignity."

RECAP | "Violates Right To Life": Court Clears Pregnant Minor's 31-Week Abortion

Appearing for the government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta flagged a medical report indicating risks to the minor and foetus if the termination is carried out at this stage.

He argued the case had come to court beyond the statutory 24-week limit for medical terminations, and that late-stage abortions carry heightened risks.

'Trauma, every day'

The petitioner had then argued the pregnancy had already severely affected her life, including her education, which could be disrupted for months. "Every single day is very traumatic..."