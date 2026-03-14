Feeling Bloated Despite A Gut-Friendly Diet? Nutritionist Says Stress Is the Hidden Culprit

Drinking kombucha, taking probiotics, and eating the “perfect” gut-friendly diet, but still feeling bloated? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal reveals the missing piece here, which is none other than “stress”. She shares, “Your body has one request. Please stop stressing. You can eat salad, you can sip on kombucha, you can pop in probiotics. But you can still feel bloated. Why? Because you're stressed.”

For context, kombucha is a fizzy probiotic drink that promotes the growth of good gut bacteria, as per Medical News Today. The dietitian explains that during stress, an individual's body shifts into survival mode, which in turn slows digestion.

In the same Instagram video, Agarwal continues, “When you're stressed, blood flow moves away from the gut, digestive enzyme slows down, and stomach acid drops. So no matter even if you eat healthy and balanced meals, it just sits in your intestine and causes symptoms like bloating, acidity and gas.” She clarifies that less stomach acid means slower enzymes.

Bloating, acidity and gas can lead to what? The nutritionist answers, “Now, over time, this constant stress can lead to IBS (irritable bowel syndrome), reflux (also known as GERD, gastroesophageal reflux disease) and random digestive drama.”

Daily Stress Reset Habits For Digestion

In the video, Nmami Agarwal explains that your gut doesn't just respond to food; it also responds to your nervous system. She shares a few simple ways to support digestion by calming the nervous system:

1. Start meals calmly

She recommends taking 3-5 slow, deep breaths before eating, stating, "This activates your rest-and-digest mode and improves stomach acid and enzyme release."

2. Add magnesium-rich foods

According to the nutritionist, magnesium helps relax the nervous system. Hence, she suggests including foods like pumpkin seeds, almonds, spinach, bananas, and dark chocolate (70%+) in the diet.

3. Sip calming drinks

She mentions that warm herbal teas like ginger, chamomile, fennel, or peppermint can soothe both the gut and the nervous system.

4. Eat slowly

Nmami Agarwal shares, "When we rush meals while stressed, digestion weakens and bloating increases," and recommends aiming for mindful chewing.

5. Balance blood sugar

According to her, stable blood sugar levels reduce stress signals in the body. She suggests everyone include protein, fibre, and healthy fats in each meal.

In addition, Nmami Agarwal emphasises that five minutes of slow breathing, a short walk, or exposure to sunlight can significantly improve gut function.

"Gut health isn't about what's on your plate. It's more about the state of your nervous system as well. Remember, digestion works best in rest mode and not rush mode," she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.