"Chief Minister Barging In During Raids…": Supreme Court Raps Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's presence at the IPAC offices during the raid by the Enforcement Directorate is not "happy situation", the Supreme Court said today, questioning if the Central agency can be left without a remedy in such "unusual" events.

The agency, which has knocked at the doors of the top court has called Banerjee's move -- walking out with a laptop, phone and multiple documents from the house of Pratik Jain, the chief of election consultant I-PAC and their offices -- a "gross abuse of power".

Banerjee has claimed that the raid -- which took place ahead of the state assembly election on January 8 -- is politically motivated and engineered by the BJP. The ED denied the allegations, saying the search was connected with the coal scam case and was "evidence-based" and not targeted at any political establishment.