Shilpa Shetty’s Challenging Dumbbell Exercise Is An Ode To Her Strength And Flexibility

Shilpa Shetty has been inspiring fans to follow a fit and healthy lifestyle. From posting about her yoga sessions to executing challenging workouts, the actress continues to prove that consistency and discipline are the cornerstones of overall well-being. Shilpa's social media updates indicate that while maintaining a strict diet is necessary, it is equally important to incorporate physical activity in your regimen regularly to stay in shape and make the most out of your body's strength, energy, and potential. Her latest Instagram entry screams the same.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty performs a dumbbell workout at a gym. But she adds an element of challenge, which once again hints at her sheer power and flexibility. The clip begins with the 50-year-old standing in a wide-legged position. Slowly, she takes a position with her hands behind her back. Shilpa has her back turned towards a dumbbell lying on the floor. She keeps one hand positioned around her back and bends down slowly, only to pick up the dumbbell with the other hand. The actress completes the feat without even looking at the dumbbell for once.

Her side note read, “Looks easy until you actually try it! Trust your core (and the dumbbell behind you). Now it's your turn to give this a go.”

Previously, Shilpa Shetty emphasised the power of balance by carrying out a difficult yoga asana. First, she balanced her body on her toes with her heels touching each other. The actress ensures to keep an upright posture by placing her palms on her knees. Next, she gradually brings her hands to the centre and folds them together. After staying in the pose for a few seconds, Shilpa raises her hands, maintaining equilibrium like an expert.

According to her, the asana strengthens the feet, ankles, calves, knees, and thighs by engaging stabilising muscles during balance and increasing mobility, improves concentration and sense of balance through focused awareness while holding the posture, and stimulates the Muladhara (root) chakra, grounding and stabilising the mind.

Are you ready to follow Shilpa Shetty's suit?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.