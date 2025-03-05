Shilpa Shetty's Kohl Lined Eyes And Caramel Lips Set Ethnic Glam Goals

Shilpa Shetty made sure to add all the glam and sparkle to her saree clad look with quintessential kohl lined eyes and the perfect luscious caramel toned lips. The Sukhee actress brought back the good old Dhadkan days as she draped a white nine yards wonder that worked in perfect symphony with her glam offering.

Shilpa Shetty made sure to serve up a beauty treat with her latest ethnic makeup moment. The 49-year-old actress looked like a million bucks in this nude glam makeup moment that was topped off with an overall bronzed skin. Shilpa framed her face with perfectly arched brows, a wash of mauve shadow spread across her lids, black eyeliner and mascara defined eyes that were further accentuated with her kohl filled waterline. The mother-of-two completed her glam with a touch of beaming blush on the apples of her cheeks and finished off the look with a glossy caramel hued lip colour.

If Shilpa's glam game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind. Sleek salon styled open tresses made for her hair look of the day that worked as the perfect crowning glory to her look.

