Shilpa Shetty Exudes Glam In A Traditional Pink <i>Kurta</i> Set

When it comes to ethnic style, one can always count on Shilpa Shetty for fashion ensembles, and her Instagram is proof. The star is quite active on social media, often sharing her workout regime and stunning fashion moments.

Her traditional looks not only offer glam but are also ideal picks for any party or event. Recently, the star was spotted at actor Anil Kapoor's residence for the Mahashivratri pooja, and her ethnic look was on fleek. For the night, the star opted for an all-pink kurta set. The set featured an A-line kurta that came with golden embroidery all over it. The kurta came with golden borders and floral detailings on it. The star paired her kurta with matching dhoti-patterned pants that had golden borders.

The star adorned her look with an orange-coloured sheer dupatta that added all the necessary glam to the look. The star styled her look with matching golden heels, a pair of diamond studs, and a sling bag. For her makeup, the star went all glamorous with her signature makeup. With a flawless base, lots of highlighter and blush, contour on the cheeks, wispy lashes, brown shimmery shadow on the eyes, winged liner, pink glossy lips, and a black bindi, the star looked as stunning as ever.

