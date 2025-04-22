Shilpa Shetty Exudes Glam In A Red Metallic Corset Top And A Draped Skirt

It's just Shilpa Shetty's world, and we are living it. The actress is trying to impress the fashion police with her back-to-back stylish looks. Shilpa looked like a million bucks in her latest hot red look, and we are in love with her style.

Recently, Shilpa turned on the heat with her latest drop on Instagram, looking stunning as ever in red attire. In the pictures, we can see Shilpa posing in her red outfit. Her look featured a sizzling red strapless corset top that she paired with a flowing draped skirt. Her body-fitted corset came with a metallic finish and a skeletal silhouette that was slowly transitioned into a backless detail. The sweetheart neckline of the top accentuated her curves just fine. The star paired her look with a bodycon skirt that came with a flowy hem and sequins all over it.

Shilpa elevated her look by accessorising it with a black and golden choker, golden bracelets and rings. For her makeup, she kept it glamorous with her signature look. With the seamless base, lots of blush and highlighter, arched brows, mascara on the lashes, contoured cheeks and nose, and nude lips topped with gloss for the extra shine, the star looked beautiful as ever. She completed her look by letting her hair cascade down her shoulders, looking beautiful as ever.